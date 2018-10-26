Suspect in Custody After 12th Mail Bomb Stopped While Targeting Booker and Clapper

Federal authorities have arrested a man in Florida, just outside of Miami, in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week.

Right now, no information has been given about the suspect. However, authorities have secured and towed the suspect's white van, which was filled with political stickers on the windows.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesperson with the Justice Department, confirmed on Twitter that one person is in custody, announcing a press conference later in the afternoon.

The FBI reported an 11th suspicious package was discovered overnight in Florida, addressed to Democrat Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. And officials in New York also uncovered a suspicious package Friday at a Manhattan post office addressed to former intelligence director James Clapper.

The hunt for whoever mailed the 12 suspected bombs to top Democrats and other public figures has been focusing on a mail facility in south Florida. Authorities believe several of the packages went through a postal facility there.

The situation has leaders on both sides of the aisle calling for civility as investigators across the country follow up on clues to solve the crime spree that's captured the attention of the nation.

"I can say with certainty that we will identify and arrest a person or people responsible for these acts. Make no mistake," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Federal officials are now tracking a lead in south Florida near Miami. ABC News reports investigators believe some of the suspicious packages went through a mail facility there, and all of them funneled through the US Postal Service.

Phillip Bartley of the US Postal Inspection Services said, "We have over 600,000 postal employees out there right now. So we have their eyes and ears looking for these packages."

Meanwhile, authorities are examining the devices at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Were they meant to explode or was the goal only to spread fear?

Law enforcement officers discovered several more packages Thursday addressed to actor Robert DeNiro and former Vice President Joe Biden. Other packages were sent earlier in the week to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, liberal billionaire activist George Soros, and Rep. Maxine Waters.

"This division, this hatred, this ugliness, it has to end," Biden said. Leaders on both sides of the political aisle agree.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. "Jerry" Boykin of the Family Research Council in Washington is also calling for civility. In 2012, a gunman attacked FRC, injuring one person, because it had been labeled a hate group for its stand supporting biblical marriage.

"When we choose violence over dialogue and political discourse, it's a sad day in America. And I think that this has got to be rebuked, rebuffed, rejected – all types of violence today – not just sending bombs to somebody. I think this bomb maker is probably a one-off lunatic," Boykin said.

And he has a message for those who are using violence and threats to divide Americans.

"Stop what you are doing whether it's harassing people in a restaurant or on a street or sending bombs to people, or threatening people. Stop it! Stop it right now, and let's take a step back and let's see what we have to do to get back to being able to discuss our differences," Boykin said.

Even though the devices have been sent to top Democrats and other public figures, investigators are declining to comment on a possible motive including if politics are behind this crime spree.

