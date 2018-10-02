Packages Delivered to Pentagon Mail Facility Test Positive for Ricin, Ted Cruz' Office Hit Too

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance Monday on two pieces of mail at the Pentagon's remote screening facility, according to a US defense official.

Sources tell CBN News the mail initially tested positive for ricin. The mail facility is located in a separate building on the grounds of the Pentagon.

According to a release, "The envelopes were taken by the FBI this morning for further analysis."

Ricin is a highly toxic compound that is extracted from castor beans and has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form.

If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz' (R-TX) campaign office in Houston was also hit with a threatening powdery substance. Staffers opened an envelope containing white powder.

A hazardous materials response team was dispatched to Cruz's office Tuesday morning to investigate a mailed envelope that contained the powder, the campaign confirmed to CBN News.

Multiple fire trucks and at least one hazmat truck were spotted on the scene after the letter was opened by campaign staff and reported to authorities.

At this time, it was unclear whether the substance was found to be toxic or not.

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

This story is breaking and will be updated.