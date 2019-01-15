'Don't Listen to the LYING Liberal Media!' War Vet Defends Nonprofit Border Wall Effort, Denies GoFundMe Refund Reports

Brian Kolfage, the Iraq War veteran behind the GoFundMe campaign to build a wall along America's southern border, says he's so encouraged by the overwhelming support his fundraising effort has received that he's decided to launch a 501(c)4 called "We Build the Wall, Inc." And he's blasting the news reports that say GoFundMe has shut him down.

"We are grateful for the president's steadfast commitment to border security, the single most important issue plaguing our country," the triple amputee says in a press release. "Rather than subsidizing the federal government, which has betrayed the American people by obstructing President Donald Trump's agenda, 'We Build the Wall' is taking the president's signature campaign promise into our own hands."

After accusations were leveled against him, Kolfage contends that he personally will not be taking "a penny of compensation from these donations incurred in the furtherance of this mission."

Major media outlets have been reporting that Kolfage will be forced to refund the more than $20 million in online donations raised by the "We the People Will Build the Wall" GoFundMe effort – claims the Air Force veteran is dismissing as "false."

"WE ARE BUILDING THE WALL!!! Do NOT listen to the LYING liberal media!" he says in an automatic reply sent from this email account.

And on Monday, Kolfage replied directly to CBN News, saying, "The media is saying $20 million to be refunded by GoFundMe – that's not the case."

"Ninety-four percent of donors are opting in so far to build the wall," he explained. "And as time passes the opt-in margin is getting larger. Each day it's inched closer to 100 percent support. We are uniting Americans around a common cause to support the national security of our nation."

The flap escalated when Kolfage decided he would not be donating the money to the federal government but would instead transfer the funds to "We Build the Wall, Inc."

He says there are landowners along the border who will expedite the effort by allowing the wall to be built on their border-property rather than waiting on government bureacracy.

"The federal government won't be able to accept our donations anytime soon," he wrote on his "We the People Will Build the Wall" page. "We are better equipped than our own government to use the donated funds to build an actual wall on the southern border."

He went on to explain, "We are already taking action on identifying the most densely crossed areas of the border, soliciting affected landowners along the Southern border, and ascertaining the willingness of border landowners to provide no or low-cost easements on their property for wall construction."

Meanwhile, to help ensure the success of the border security project, "We Build the Wall" has assembled a board of directors, led by Kolfage.

Moreover, the newly launched nonprofit will be drawing on the expertise of a team to "provide critical guidance on the project's legal, engineering, contracting, environmental, accounting, maintenance, and real estate issues and serve on the advisory board and or the construction, finance and or audit committees."

