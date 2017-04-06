ACLJ's Jay Sekulow Sounds Off on Susan Rice Scandal, Gorsuch

WASHINGTON -- Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, is weighing in on the two big stories shaking up the nation's capital: the Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings and the Susan Rice scandal.

On Thursday, the Senate triggered the "nuclear option," clearing the way for a straight up or down confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Today's vote removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement to confirm Supreme Court nominees.

"They are getting a lot of pressure from Planned Parenthood to do this suicide mission," Sekulow said of the Democratic filibuster.

"The fact of the matter is that tomorrow evening, Judge Gorsuch will put his hand on the Bible and be sworn in as the justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," he said.

Susan Rice: Time for a Grand Jury?

As Rice continues to deny allegations that she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports, critics are saying it's time to call in a grand jury.

"I think a Grand Jury needs to be empaneled by the Justice Department and they need to be looking at violations of FISA laws, but also simple espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage," Sekulow told CBN News.

"The unmasking of this material is one thing, but the leaking of it is the crime," he added.

The ACLJ chief counsel, however, is not holding out hope that Rice will comply with such an investigation.

"I think Susan Rice is going to take the Fifth Amendment privilege and try to claim executive privilege," he said. "She's going to do everything she can to not have to testify."