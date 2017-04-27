Flynn Warned about Taking Foreign Payments; New Probe Launched

WASHINGTON – Newly released Army documents reveal former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was warned not take foreign government payments without advance approval by Pentagon authorities.

The House Oversight Committee released three new documents outlining what Flynn was instructed not to do as he entered retirement in 2014.

"It was bold, italicized and could not have been clearer," said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Cummings says the panel may want the Army to rule on whether Flynn informed and asked permission for the payments from Russia and Turkish entities. The Defense Department inspector general's office confirms in a document that it's investigating whether Flynn received prior approval.

It's reported Flynn earned tens of thousands of dollars from Russia's state-sported RT television network and from a Turkish businessman linked to Turkey's government.