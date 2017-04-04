Mainstream Media Turning a Blind Eye to Susan Rice Bombshell?

Could holdovers from the Obama administration be part of a so-called deep state to tear down the president? White House officials say yes.

Last month, White House lawyers discovered that Susan Rice, the former national security advisor for the Obama administration, asked for the names of Americans who had been covered in U.S. intelligence gathering. Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake reports they included members of President Donald Trump's team.



Normally, the names of Americans are kept private, but Lake reports that Rice repeatedly tried to find out their identities.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling reports of Rice's actions a "smoking gun."

"I don't think we should discount how big a deal it was that Susan Rice was looking at these, and she needs to be asked: Did President Obama ask her to do this? Was this a directive from President Obama?" Fox News quoted Paul.

Meanwhile, the news is drawing charges of bias against the mainstream media regarding their limited of coverage on the revelations.

"I do think that it's interesting, the level, or lack thereof, of interest in this subject," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Monday.

It's a suspicion Crisis Magazine columnist George Neumayr echoed in a recent op-ed for The American Spectator.

"The media's biased coverage of Obamagate continues to shift. First, reporters feigned outrage that Trump would dare to say that the saintly Barack Obama had spied on him," he charged.

"Never mind that Trump's assertion sparked off their own reporting — reports clearly based on criminal leaks from Obama aides spying on Trump," he continued. "But now reporters are pursuing a new line of attack against Trump, which can be translated as: Yes, Obama spied on you — and good for him."