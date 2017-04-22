Trump Administration Celebrates Release of American Imprisoned in Egypt

WASHINGTON DC-- The White House is celebrating the release of an American from an Egyptian prison.

Aya Hijazi was arrested in 2014 on charges of child abuse and human trafficking. Hijazi, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Egypt, ran an orphanage for children in Egypt with her husband.

She returned to the U.S. Thursday.

Her release comes on the heels of President Trump's meeting with Egyptian President al-Sisi. At the time, the president's critics questioned what he was doing to address al-Sisi' s human rights violations and the release of American prisoners in Egypt.

The administration vowed the president was indeed addressing those issues behind closed doors.

President Trump said he couldn't be more pleased with the outcome.

"We are very happy to have Aya back home," the president told reporters in a joint appearance with Hijazi.

Her release is seen as a success for The White House after the Obama administration tried but failed to have her set free.

"Today, the President is proud to be welcoming her back to the White House and happy that she is back home on American soil," said Press Secretary Sean Spicer.