Trump's Border Wall Likely Nixed in Shutdown Showdown

With the Friday midnight government shutdown deadline approaching, President Trump appears ready to compromise with Democrats.



They're refusing to approve a trillion dollar catch-all spending bill if Mr. Trump insists on spending $1.5 billion to begin construction of his promised border wall with Mexico.



They're also against his changes in funding for Obamacare.



Earlier in the day Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested the president would push forward with his agenda.



"We're going to continue to push for healthcare reform and I think his construction of a wall is going to be an area that moves forward," said Spicer.



During the presidential campaign, Trump insisted he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it.



Some Republicans and Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., remain opposed to wall construction and skeptical about its funding.



"Show me. Let's hear the plan," Schumer demanded.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., urged Democrats to compromise with Republicans to prevent a government shutdown.



"There are some things that they want, and that's kind of horse trading. So, if you kind of dig a line in the sand, the people who usually do that wind up getting more blame than others who don't," Graham explained.



But later in the day Monday, it was the president himself who reportedly offered a compromise. The president suggested border wall funding would wait, at least until September.



As the party in control of the government, he doesn't want Republicans to shoulder the blame for any shutdown.



And the president's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare has taken a back seat to the effort to avert a government shutdown.



But moderate and conservative Republicans on Capitol Hill are still working to iron out their differences for a new health care proposal. They say they're getting close to the votes needed in the House to move forward.



And other critical issues are taking center stage, like the growing nuclear threat from North Korea.

The communist regime has also warned it could blow up the U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vincent. The ship will soon arrive off the South Korean coast. The nuclear-powered USS Michigan guided-missile submarine arrived on Monday.



The entire U.S.Senate has been invited today to meet for a briefing by key military and security personnel at the White House.

They'll discuss the growing North Korea nuclear threat and the possibility the regime could eventually build missiles with nuclear bombs that could reach the U.S.