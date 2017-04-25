Why Ranchers and Farmers Are Cheering for Sonny Perdue

Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue was confirmed on Monday as the Trump administration's new agriculture secretary.



Perdue won in a strong bipartisan vote of 87-11. The 70-year-old will be the first Southerner to hold the position in more than two decades.

"I'm pleased that the U.S. Senate was able to work in a bipartisan fashion to confirm Governor Perdue," said Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., following Monday's vote.

"I have faith that Governor Perdue will put the needs of farmers and ranchers first, and I know that rural America is thankful to have such a qualified Agriculture Secretary on their side."

During his confirmation hearing in March, he assured farm-state senators that while advocating for rural America he will also be sure to reach out to Democrats.

"In Georgia, agriculture is one area where Democrats and Republicans consistently reached across the aisle and work together," Perdue said.



As agriculture secretary, he will oversee around 100,000 employees and the nation's food and farm programs. Over the coming year, Purdue's main task will be working with lawmakers on the next five-year farm bill. The current measure expires in 2018.



Many farmers are relying on Perdue to revive their businesses as they are suffering a downturn in the market.

"I've known and worked with Sonny Perdue for many years and I know what a dedicated public servant he is," United Fresh Director Bill Brim of Lewis Taylor Farms in Tipton, Georgia, said. "I also know that he really understands and appreciates the value of the fresh produce industry to this country."

"His confirmation as secretary of agriculture is a great development for the entire fresh fruit and vegetable production chain," he said.

Perdue is being sworn into his new post Tuesday.