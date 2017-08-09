Jay Sekulow Reveals Two Important Things to Know about Notorious Lynch Tarmac Meeting

Jay Sekulow with the American Center for Law and Justice is pushing for a strict investigation into the Lynch-Clinton meeting back in 2016. Sekulo noted the time-sensitivity of the meeting and challenges the idea of coincidence.

"We wanted to know what took place on that tarmac between the former President of the United States Bill Clinton and then Attorney General of the United States Loretta Lynch because the time frame of this was just days before the former Secretary of State…Hilary Clinton was going to be questioned about the whole email situation, that whole scandal that was erupting, and then you have this unusual meeting."

Sekulow and his staff contacted the FBI and Department of Justice requesting documentation on the meeting but both requests were unsuccessful.

"So when the meeting was reported, we sent FOI requests to both the Department of Justice and the FBI. The FBI responded back pretty quickly saying, 'We have no documents responsive to your request.' The Department of Justice did not respond at all,"

Unsatisfied with these requests, Sekulo pursued judicial leverage in obtaining these documents.

"We filed a federal lawsuit on October of last year demanding the documents, demanding any documents relevant to what took place on the tarmac…We win the case in court and got an order that requires production. We got about 420 pages of documentation," he said.

"These documents proved two things: that the FBI had lied to them about having material relevant to the tarmac meeting, and that Lynch was using an alias while exchanging emails between the FBI and DOJ," Sekulow said in an interview on "The 700 Club."

But more questions of integrity were raised when a recipient of the emails turned out to be a reputable crisis management expert. Then, a senior legal advisor to Lynch eventually became an advisor to Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. This committee is currently investigating the tarmac meeting.

"What took place at that airport in Phoenix was not the right thing to do by the Attorney General of the United States. She never recused herself, and that whole matter needs to be investigated," Sekulo said.