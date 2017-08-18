Lara Trump: My Father-in-Law is Not a Bigot, Racist

NEW YORK, NY – As President Trump continues to take heat for his response to the Charlottesville violence, those close to him are coming to his defense, including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

On Friday she sat down with CBN News' Jenna Browder at Trump Tower.

"If you talk to anyone who's known Donald Trump for a long time, they will tell you he doesn't have a racist bone in his body," she said.

Lara, who's married to Eric Trump, pointed to the mainstream media for what she calls "unfair coverage."

"The media spins a lot. They can take a completely innocent statement and change it around significantly," she said. "My father-in-law has been very clear that there is no room in this country for racism, for bigotry, for hatred like we saw in Charlottesville."

In her one-on-one interview with CBN News, Lara also talked about the new online show she's producing, "Real News," and shared some personal stories about being a Trump and what it's like when the family gets together at the White House.

You can catch the interview on CBN's Faith Nation Wednesday at 12:30 PM ET on the CBN News Facebook page.