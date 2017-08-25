Lara Trump Takes on 'Fake News' With Online Videos

Watch CBN's Jenna Browder's interview with Lara Trump as she talks about "fake news."

At a time when there's so much talk of "fake news," Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, is cutting through the noise of the mainstream media with her own online Real News videos.

The videos detail the Trump administration's latest accomplishments that Lara says often go ignored by the mainstream media.

In an interview that aired on CBN's Faith Nation, she addressed critics who call the videos Trump propaganda.

"The reality is these are concrete things that are being accomplished every week by my father-in-law's administration," she said. "If we had a fair shake within the regular news cycle, we wouldn't feel the need to post this sort of thing."