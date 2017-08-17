CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 17th.

1. The backlash continues from Saturday's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pastor Robert Jeffress, one of President Trump's evangelical advisors was live on CBN's "Faith Nation." It's there he blasted the white supremacy movement as "demonic" and that liberals are wrong when they accuse Trump of supporting racism.

2. President Trump disbanded two White House Advisory Councils after several members resigned this week. Campbell Soup's CEO was the most recent saying she chose to step down over comments about racism made my Trump.

3. A top Chinese General says the United States should take military action against North Korea off the table. Marine Corp General Joseph Dunford responded that a military solution to the current problem would be "absolutely horrific." But allowing Kim Jong Un to develop its nuclear warhead that could target South Korea and the United States is unimaginable.