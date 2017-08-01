Senate Confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's Choice for FBI

By a vote of 92 to 5, the Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to confirm Christopher Wray to be the new FBI director.

Wray succeeds James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump.

Wray, a graduate from Yale University, was a top Justice Department official during the George W. Bush administration. He was recommended unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 20.

During his confirmation hearings, the private attorney said he would not be "pulling punches" in the position and that he'd resign if he is asked to do something illegal or immoral, even by the White House.

"My commitment is to the rule of law, to the Constitution, to follow the facts wherever they may lead," Wray told the judiciary panel. "And there isn't a person on this planet whose lobbying or influence could convince to just drop or abandon a properly predicated and meritorious investigation."

