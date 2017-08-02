Sharyl Attkisson: Trump Correct to Call Russian Probe a 'Witch Hunt'

WASHINGTON – Renowned investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson says President Donald Trump is right to call the investigation into his 2016 campaign and possible collusion with the Russian government a "witch hunt."

In an interview with CBN News' Jenna Browder, Attkisson said the mainstream media's coverage of the issue is disproportionate to the evidence at large.

"President Trump is correct when he says that this is a 'witch hunt,' in some respect, based on the evidence to date," Attkisson said.

Part of their interview aired on CBN's online political talk show, "Faith Nation" — click on the included clip to see it for yourself!

Attkisson worked for CBS News for more than 20 years and now hosts her own show, "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson," which airs on television stations operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

She's also written several books and just published her latest, The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think, and How You Vote.