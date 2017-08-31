'Who Is the Real Hate Group Here?': Franklin Graham Unloads on Southern Poverty Law Center

Evangelist Franklin Graham is speaking out against the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling several Christian groups, like D. James Kennedy Ministries and the Family Research Council, "hate groups."

"Why? Simply because they hold to the teaching of God's Word on moral issues such as homosexuality and same-sex marriage," Graham wrote on Facebook.

D. James Kennedy Ministries has filed a federal religious discrimination lawsuit against SPLC for calling it a hate group.

The son of evangelist Billy Graham also referenced author and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali in his rebuke of SPLC.

"They (Southern Poverty Law Center) even speak disparagingly against Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a woman who was born into a Muslim family in Somalia and bravely speaks out against the dangers and oppression of women in Islam," Graham wrote.

"Because she dares to speak against what Islam has done to her and other women, she is being accused of hate speech!" he continued.

Graham concluded the post by referring to a recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

"As Kimberley Strassel said in the The Wall Street Journal, 'If the SPLC doesn't agree with your views, it tags you as a hater,'" Graham wrote. "The SPLC has the funding of Apple CEO Tim Cook and financial giant J.P. Morgan, and is a media favorite. Who is the real hate group here?"

CBN News reached out to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Apple and J.P. Morgan for comment on Graham's Facebook post. J.P. Morgan declined to comment. The others have not responded to our inquiry.

