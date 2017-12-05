Evangelicals Still Trump’s Top Supporters; Americans Divided on National Anthem, Confederate Monuments, Media Bias

The voters President Trump continues to impress and attitudes about controversial issues like sexual misconduct, Confederate monuments and media bias are all covered under a new survey out today by the Public Religion Research Institute.

Evangelicals continue to be among President Donald Trump’s strongest supporters. According to the survey, 72% of white evangelicals approve of the president’s job performance. Mainline Protestant denominations and white Catholics are divided with 49% of both groups approving of Trump’s performance during his first year in office.

White Americans without a college degree and white men round out Trump’s other staunch supporters.

The survey finds Republicans are generally more excited about Trump’s presidency than Democrats were about President Barack Obama’s presidency at the same time in his first term. Also, 63% of Republicans say they want Trump to be their nominee for president in 2020. However, just 37% of registered voters surveyed say they’ll support a Republicans congressional candidate in the midterm elections next year. That’s bad news for the president who, even with a Republican majority, has faced legislative roadblocks on Capitol Hill.

The survey also measured attitudes about some issues that have made headlines in recent months. On the barrage of sexual misconduct allegations, PRRI found 70% of Americans and 78% of women believe the incidents are part of a broader pattern of how women are generally treated.

When PRRI surveyed about the most controversial issues of the day they found deep divides among Americans fall along political party lines.

Should professional athletes be required to stand during the national anthem? The survey finds 86% of Republicans say ‘yes’ while 68% of Democrats say ‘no’.

Similarly, 84% of Republicans believe Confederate monuments are symbols of southern pride rather than racism. Just 40% of Democrats agree.

And nearly 80% of Republicans believe most news reporters have a personal or political agenda, compared to just 31% of Democrats.

You can find the complete results of the survey on PRRI’s website.