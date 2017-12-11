Trump Given Friends of Zion Award: 'No American President Has Done More' to Defend Jews

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has often called himself a "friend of Israel." Now, he is being recognized for that stance.

The Friends of Zion Museum presented President Trump with its Friends of Zion Award at the White House Monday.

The award is given to those who have defended Israel without compromise.

"This award was commissioned by the 9th president of the state of Israel, Shimon Peres, to recognize a global leader with courage to stand with the nation of Israel and the Jewish people," explained Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum.

"We believe no American president in history has done more to defend the Jewish people in the United Nations," Evans said of Trump.

Evangelical faith leaders in attendance also sang the president's praises.

"We were so thankful for the open door that our president has granted us to have very open dialogue," said Paula White, a member of the president's faith advisory council and senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. James Dobson, Tony Perkins and other evangelical leaders commend President Donald J. Trump on his loyalty towards Israel and his support for evangelicalism in his first year in office. Watch below:

They also pointed to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. They say it's just one more example of his advocacy for the Jewish people.

"This president is an anomaly. He is an anomaly because he keeps his promises. Evangelicals, conservatives across this country are grateful for the fact that he has actually done exactly what he campaigned on," said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

The Friends of Zion Museum is located in the heart of Jerusalem and dedicated to celebrating the story of the Jewish people and the non-Jews that work to defend them.

It also works as a conduit for fighting the boycott, divest and sanctions political movement against Israel.

Past recipients include President George W. Bush and Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev.