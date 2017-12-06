On FAITH NATION: See President Trump's Big Israel Announcement and John Hagee's Analysis on Jerusalem

Today CBN News' online political talk show FAITH NATION takes an in-depth look at Israel, including President Trump's promises to the Jewish state and why he's moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

During today's episode CBN News broke away from our program to cover President Trump's big announcement about Jerusalem LIVE as it happened at 1 P.M. You can see the president's entire announcement in FAITH NATION below.

Before Trump's speech, pastor and New York Times best-selling author John Hagee joined the show to discuss why Israel is important to Christians, as well as what's behind the Trump administration's support of the holy land.

