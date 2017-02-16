Displaying
Brody and Browder Dissect the Trump-athon

02-16-2017
WASHINGTON — The fallout between President Trump and the media continues. On Thursday, he held a marathon news conference, spending nearly an hour going back and forth with journalists.

That's after he angered many in the news media on Wedensday by skipping over major network reporters at a news conference and calling on CBN's David Brody and one other reporter from a conservative outlet instead

Watch David and Jenna's comments before and after the press conference. President Trump begins at 31:30 and ends at 1:48.

Watch Brody and Browder on Facebook LIVE above.

 

