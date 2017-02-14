Fox News Radio Host: 'We Have to be Very, Very Careful with Judge Gorsuch'

President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, has the backing of pro-life and conservative groups, but Fox News radio host Todd Starnes is urging caution.

CBN News spoke with Fox News radio host Todd Starnes about President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Starnes also talked about religious freedom and how Christians can take a stand against the tide of secularism. Watch the interview above.

"Republican presidents have a shady track record when it comes to putting justices on the Supreme Court," Starnes told CBN News. "Remember, it was President Eisenhower who said one of the worst decisions he made as president was putting Earl Warren on the highest court in the land."

"So Republicans, when they put judges on the Supreme Court, for whatever reason, their gavels go wobbly, and they go left," he continued. "And that's why I think we have to be very, very careful with Judge Gorsuch."

Some justices have shown they're not reliable conservatives once on the high court, even though they were picked by Republican presidents. Examples include David Souter, appointed by President George H.W. Bush; Anthony Kennedy, appointed by President Ronald Reagan; and Sandra Day O'Connor, also appointed by Reagan.

Starnes told CBN News that he's also concerned about Gorsuch because of the church he attends.

"They're putting him forward as a conservative man, and yet he attends and is a member, an active member of an ultra-liberal congregation," Starnes said. "So I'm wondering how such a conservative person could be a part of such a liberal, anti-Trump congregation for example."

"Don't know a lot about Judge Gorsuch, and certainly he has... he says he is pro-life, and his papers seem to indicate that, but again there are some concerns in some circles," he continued.

Gorsuch attends St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder, Colo. The Washington Post described it as a "notably liberal church."

DailyMail.com reported that Gorsuch's pastor "proudly attended the anti-Trump Women's March in Denver the day after the President's inauguration."

A spokesman for the Episcopal Church in Colorado, Mike Orr, said the congregation at Gorsuch's church "does a lot of social justice and advocacy," according to The Post.

"It's a healthy and vibrant congregation," he said. "It's very diverse in its congregants as well as its ministry."

A Protestant hasn't been on the Supreme Court since 2010, and the last time a president appointed a Protestant to the high court was in 1990, when Bush tapped Souter, also an Episcopalian, The Post reported.

Despite his concerns, Starnes does acknowledge that a lot of evangelicals are in Gorsuch's corner, evangelicals that include evangelist Franklin Graham.

"He's a true conservative," Graham told CBN News earlier this month. "This man, certainly, for all of us Christians, we are very, very thankful that President Trump has nominated him because he will protect religious liberty."

"We're very encouraged by President Trump's nominee to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat on the Supreme Court," said Jay Sekulow, chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice.

"Judge Gorsuch is a remarkably qualified nominee with a conservative judicial philosophy and a commitment to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution," he continued.

"He is decidedly pro-life and understands what it means to protect the constitutional freedoms afforded to all Americans," Sekulow said.

Gorsuch reportedly just completed a 68-page questionnaire for the Senate Judiciary Committee over the weekend. His confirmation hearings are expected in March, according to Senate leaders.