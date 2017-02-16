Is Trump Keeping an LGBT Activist at State?

A report that the Trump Administration decided to keep Randy Berry as the State Department's leading LGBT diplomat cannot be confirmed.

CBN News previously reported on reaction to the news and contacted the Department of State to ask about the report.

The State Department told CBN News that Berry is an incumbent who "continues to serve in his or her position through the transition" (of each administration) but would not confirm if that decision came from the White House.

"Randy Berry, a career Foreign Service Officer since 1993, began serving as the Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons in 2015," according to the State Department statement.

"Berry serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa and South/Central Asia in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in addition to his role as Special Envoy," the statement also clarified.

Although the State Department couldn't confirm if Berry is continuing in his role with the approval of President Donald Trump or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - it did confirm he still had the above stated responsibilities.

President Obama appointed Berry to be the Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons, a job specifically created to fight discrimination against gay rights in the U.S. and around the world.

Earlier this week, Religion News Service reported that President Trump decided to keep Berry, causing concern among evangelicals.

The Family Research Council, which has pushed to remove LGBT activists from the State Department, was quoted in the report and told CBN News it is not aware of any on the record statement confirming that report.

FRC President Tony Perkins commented on the issue: "If the report is true, it will be a disappointing development for people at home and abroad -- not to mention a major setback in getting the State Department back on track with its statutorily defined mission of promoting human rights and religious freedom.

Even some gay rights activists are unsure what to make of the report.

"This is really surprising to me," Ross Murray, the director of programs at GLAAD, a gay rights group, told Foreign Policy. "I don't think I can applaud it until I see what his mandate becomes in this administration."

"But Berry has been really effective in that job," he added.

Others say, if the report is confirmed, the decision is just President Trump keeping his campaign promise to respect and support the LGBT community, Regardless, conservatives are concerned by what that could mean for people of faith in the future.