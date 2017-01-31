Pro-Life, Christian Leaders React to Trump Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

President Donald Trump named Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. Justice Antonin Scalia died last February, leaving eight justices on the court.

Gorsuch currently serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. He has the backing of pro-life and conservative groups.

"He is the man our country needs to make sure the rule of law and the rule of justice are followed," Trump stated.

"I pledge if I am confirmed... to uphold the laws of the Constitution of the United States," Gorsuch said.

Trump recognized the importance of the decision he made saying, "After defense of the nation, appointing a justice is the most important decision a president makes."

REACTION

“We’re very encouraged by President Trump's nominee to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court,” said Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, who has appeared before the Supreme Court in numerous cases. “Judge Gorsuch is a remarkably qualified nominee with a conservative judicial philosophy and a commitment to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution. He is decidedly pro-life and understands what it means to protect the constitutional freedoms afforded to all Americans."

“I applaud President Trump for nominating a fair-minded Constitutionalist like Judge Gorsuch to serve on our highest court. With this selection, President Trump has chosen a respected jurist who will uphold both the spirit and the letter of our law," Congressman Diane Black, R-Tenn. said, "I am especially encouraged by Judge Gorsuch’s opinions in the cases of Hobby Lobby vs. Sebelius and Little Sisters of the Poor vs. Burwell, which display a clear respect for religious freedom that has been missing in too many corners of Washington over the last eight years."

"All too often, our efforts to protect unborn children and other vulnerable humans have been overridden by judges who believe they have a right to impose their own policy preferences," said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. "We are heartened that Judge Gorsuch appears to share Justice Scalia's view that federal judges are constrained to enforce the text and original intent of constitutional provisions, and on all other matters should defer to democratically elected lawmakers."

“President Trump has not only fulfilled his most important promise to the evangelical community in this selection he has gone over and above by repeatedly doubling down on those issues most important to the community during his first ten days as president. His endorsement of and the administration’s participation in the March for Life coupled with his prompt attention to the Mexico City Ruling were a precursors to tonight’s very good news. Should this nominee be confirmed, Scalia’s legacy will live on for at least another generation. Evangelicals are ecstatic, said Johnnie Moore, Evangelical Author and Humanitarian.

“I want to congratulate Judge Neil Gorsuch on his nomination to the Supreme Court in the spirit of Justice Antonin Scalia. Serving in the Highest Court of the Land is not only one of the highest honors in our country’s government, but also one of its most important responsibilities. As such, my prayers are wholeheartedly for Judge Gorsuch. May he, if confirmed, lead a long and successful career as a Supreme Court Justice, upholding our Constitution with firmness and righteousness," said Dr. Ronnie Floyd, Past President of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“For many Evangelicals, Trump’s campaign promise to appoint a Supreme Court Justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia — an originalist who would uphold the Constitution — was the single most important issue facing the American people this past election. I am greatly encouraged by the nomination of Judge Gorsuch as he represents a clear and definitive fulfillment of President Trump’s promise," said Dr. David Jeremiah, Pastor and host of the well-known Turning Point radio program.

“I pray for our leaders that they would have the wisdom and the political courage to swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch to the highest court in the land. I thank God that President Trump and Vice President Pence have selected a judge who will carry on the legacy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia," Jeremiah also said.

“Judge Gorsuch will have big shoes to fill in replacing the late and revered Justice Antonin Scalia. As Jefferson so eloquently reminded us, the God who gave us life gave us liberty, so I pray Judge Gorsuch never forgets to value each and every American as our Maker does," Greg Laurie, Evangelist and author, said.

“To that end, should he be confirmed, I would urge Judge Gorsuch to speak up for the rights of all those who are oppressed and marginalized, including the lives of the unborn. May he and his colleagues also be faithful voices for the fundamental right to the free exercise of religion, as we have seen such privileges become threatened by judicial overreach. With the immense power bestowed upon the Supreme Court, may our judges ensure that America will remain a beacon of hope in a world where so many are robbed of the freedom and dignity they deserve," Laurie also said.

“As our nation’s political divide has seemed more like a chasm in recent weeks, I urge our politicians on both sides of the aisle to give an honest confirmation hearing to President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. It has long been the case that presidents are given deferential treatment when it comes to their nominees for Cabinet positions and for the Supreme Court. The recent trend of blocking such nominees by both Republicans and Democrats must stop. Their political games are not in the best interest of the security and prosperity of the United States, said Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

“I pray for our political leaders that they would have wisdom and political courage to act fairly and to do right by the American people. I pray also for Judge Gorsuch, that, should he ultimately be confirmed, he would be a blessing to this country, upholding the Constitution of the United States with virtue and justice for all. “I commend President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for selecting a judge with such a commendable track record on issues important to the Evangelical community," Rodriguez concluded.

“I was thrilled to hear that Judge Gorsuch has been nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. He has already led an impressive career as a champion of the originalist interpretation of the Constitution. In an era of justices legislating from the bench and attempting to re-shape our basic laws and rights, I hope and pray that Judge Gorsuch will rule in a fashion that applies our Constitution and the Bill of Rights as our founders intended," Dr. Michael D. Evans, award-winning journalist, commentator, minister, and head of several prominent international non-profit organizations in the U.S., Netherlands, and Israel, "In the coming months, many pressing issues will be left in the hands of our country’s Supreme Court Justices, and this nomination gives me great peace of mind.”