Carson Shares Poor Upbringing; Mattis, Pompeo Take Tough Stance on Russia

Three of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees testified at their confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, retired Marine Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis, and Congressman Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., all offered frank testimony before Senate committees.

During his confirmation hearing, Carson, Trump's nominee for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, opened up about growing up poor.

Carson told committee members about the struggles of his single mother and how they shaped his understanding of housing insecurity.



"We had no place to live. She couldn't afford the house so we ended up moving to Boston, moving in with relatives. So, I have actually in my life (experienced) what housing insecurity was," Carson recalled.

Carson also talked about cutting reliance on welfare and getting people out of government dependency.

Mattis, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, appeared to have strong support after his hearing, where he took a tough line on one of the big issues in Washington right now -- Vladimir Putin and Russia.

"Russia...is an adversary in key areas," Mattis told the Senate panel. "I'm all for engagement, but we also have to recognize reality and what Russia is up to."

Pompeo, nominee for CIA director, appeared to share the retired general's sentiments.

"Russia has reasserted itself aggressively, invading and occupying Ukraine, threatening Europe, and doing nearly nothing to aid in the destruction and defeat of ISIS," Pompeo testified.

In addition to his cabinet picks, Trump also has another important choice coming: his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The Hill reports influential conservatives are pushing the president-elect to nominate federal Judge William Pryor. They want someone who will be a strong, reliable justice. But many Democrats would fiercely oppose him.

Regardless of who Trump picks, both sides will be watching closely as his choice could spark an intense confirmation battle.

