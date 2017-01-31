Controversial Education Secretary Nominee is one Step Closer to Approval

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions approved Betsy DeVos to head up the Department of Education.

Lawmakers on Tuesday confirmed DeVos 12-11, along party lines. DeVos's nomination now heads to the Senate floor.

Earlier this month, the Republican donor and school choice advocate had a fiery hearing. Among other reservations, Senate Democrats had concerns about her commitment to public education.

Republicans on the committee liked her education credentials; however, not all gave her wholehearted support.

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, are skeptical and say it's not a given that she will have their votes in the full Senate. They are being lobbied by outside DeVos opponents to vote against her.

However, The Hill is reporting there aren't any GOP senators planning to vote against her.

Republicans have a 52-seat majority in the Senate. DeVos would need a simple majority vote from the Senate for confirmation.