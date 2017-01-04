Divide Widens Between Trump and Intelligence Officials

President-elect Donald Trump and intelligence officials appear to be at odds over a briefing about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Trump says that briefing was delayed. Intelligence officials are disputing those claims.

The incoming president took to Twitter to share his opinion.

"The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian-hacking' was delayed until Friday. Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" Trump tweeted.



Meanwhile, intelligence officials say the meeting was scheduled for later in the week and that President Barack Obama hasn't even received the full briefing yet.

This latest dust up represents a growing divide between the president-elect and intelligence agencies.

The U.S. intelligence community has been investigating Russia's ties to election-related hacking of the DNC.

But Trump has questioned whether or not Russia was even involved.

"Julian Assange said a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta – why was DNC so careless? " Trump questioned in a Tweet.





