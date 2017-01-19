Hot Seat: Tom Price, Nikki Haley, Scott Pruitt in the Line of Fire

While inauguration preparations continue on the National Mall and around Washington, D.C., more of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees had to answer tough questions before Congress.

Trump tapped Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Senators grilled Price on his plans for health care after Congress repeals Obamacare.

"There has been a lot of talk about individuals losing health coverage; that is not our goal, nor is it our desire, nor is it our plan," he told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Price also said his plan is not to go to a "Republican health care system" but to an "American health care system" that acknowledges everyone's needs.

Trump's pick to be the ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, also fielded questions from lawmakers.

Haley supports moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and she took on the U.N. for its actions against the Jewish state.

"Nowhere has the U.N.'s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than it is -- than its bias against our close ally Israel," she said.

Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, also went before senators on Capitol Hill. He said he did not believe that climate change is a hoax but also said the issue is open to debate.

"Science tells us that the climate is changing and that human activity in some manner impacts that change," Pruitt said. "The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact and what to do about it are subject to continuing debate and dialogue, and well it should be."

Meanwhile, the Washington Examiner reports that Trump's transition team says the president-elect is expected to hand down four to five executive orders Friday, as soon as he takes office.

In the past, Trump has said he wants to overturn all of President Barack Obama's executive orders involving immigration, as well as undo some climate regulations.