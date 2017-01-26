New Study: The Church is Key for Creating Trump's America

A new study from Baylor University reveals that the faith community plays a significant role in solving some of the nation's most serious social issues.

The study is set to be released on Feb 1, just one day before President Trump meets with faith leaders at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Key findings show that faith-based organizations are on the forefront in the fight against homelessness. For example, nearly 60% of Emergency Shelter Beds for the homeless are provided through faith-based organizations.

Even more, faith-based homeless ministries are the leaders in developing programs that produce positive change over the long-haul.

Not only do religious organizations help with socio-economic issues, they also save money. The study revealed that federal investments in faith-based organizations saves millions of taxpayer dollars every year.

The research comes at a time when President Trump is forging a new relationship with the faith community, recognizing how essential it was to winning the White House, and the influence it has on the future.