CBN News Exclusive: President Trump Says He Needs God Now More than Ever

WASHINGTON -- From the Red Room to the Blue Room, President Donald Trump gave CBN News a tour of the place he will call home for the next four years.

It has been a whirlwind week for the new president. Since his swearing in last Friday, Trump has signed four executive orders, made good on his campaign promise to "build a wall" and even met with his first foreign leader.

CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody sat down with the new president for an exclusive interview where Trump wasted no time ripping into his favorite foe: the mainstream media.

'The Opposition Party'

"Steve Bannon, one of your top advisors just the other day, to The New York Times called the media the 'opposition party.' Do you believe that?" asked Brody.

"I think to a large extent they're much more capable than the other side," Trump replied.

"Other side, meaning?" probed Brody.

"Yeah, I think the media is the opposition party in many ways. And I think that, and I'm not talking about all of them. I know people, like yourself, but I know people in the media that I have tremendous respect for…but a big portion of the media -- the dishonesty, total deceit and deception -- it makes them certainly partially the opposition party, absolutely," Trump explained.

"I think they're much more capable than the opposition party. The opposition party is losing badly. Now the media is on the opposition party's side," Trump continued.

Trump says with all the major media bias it's hard to believe he won. But he credits that victory in part to the support of evangelical Christians.

Replacing Scalia

And so far, Trump hasn't forgotten their support. He's making good on the promises he made, specifically when it comes to choosing a Supreme Court nominee.

"I know you're narrowing down the list. I know you've talked about who you kind of have an idea of who is going to be this person, but let me ask you where does the final result lie?" Brody asked.

"You know we put out 20 before the election. I said these are the people I'll pick. And I think the person I pick will be big. I think people are going to love it. I think evangelicals, Christians will love my pick and will be represented very fairly," said Trump.

The Refugee Crisis

But there's another group of Christians who need the president's help too: Christian refugees.

During the campaign,Trump promised to put restrictions on people entering the country from terrorist prone countries.

But critics have pointed out those restrictions would also harm Christians fleeing the same areas.

"Persecuted Christians. We've talked about this, the refugees overseas. The refugee program, or the refugee changes you're looking to make -- as it relates to persecuted Christians, do you see them as kind of a priority here?" questioned Brody.



"Yes…They've been horribly treated," Trump replied. "Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough, to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair."

"Everybody was persecuted, in all fairness. They were chopping off the heads of everybody -- but more so the Christians," he noted. "And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them."

A Call for Prayer

It's weighty decisions like this one that lead Trump to say he needs God in his life now more than ever.

"How has that spiritual journey been for you -- especially being here and knowing the gravity of the office? Do you feel the need to pray more? Where are you on that?" Brody asked.

"Well, I'll tell you what. I've always felt the need to pray, and you know that," Trump replied. "So, I would say that the office is so powerful that you need God even more because your decisions are no longer 'Gee, I'm going to build a building in New York, or I'm going to do this.' These are questions of massive life and death, even with regard to health care. You know we're working very hard on health care. But there, you're talking about life and death and you're talking about better lives."

"People living better because they have better health care at a lower price, which we're working very hard on, so yeah, you realize these decisions are all so important," he continued. "There's almost not a decision that you make when you're sitting in this position that isn't a really life-altering position. So God comes in even more so."

