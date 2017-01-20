CBN News Inauguration Special Coverage, Behind the Scenes

CBN News was on the ground in DC giving you live coverage of President Donald Trump's historic inauguration. Follow the journey to the White House as told through our dedicated journalists.
The morning started with a beautiful sunrise over D.C. and a special message from CBN reporter Abigail Robertson.
Beautiful sunrise for #InaugurationDay and @abigailcbn has one of the best views in the house!
Despite the cold and rain, people came dressed in their finest apparel to watch the inauguration of the United States’ 45th President.
These #Americans are sporting snow leopard to brave the #DC cold. It's already started, people are putting in from around the nation and we're bringing you minute-by-minute updates LIVE on Facebook and Twitter.
The crowd cheered as Barack Obama and President Donald Trump took center stage
Not everyone was celebrating. CBN News producer Amber Strong found herself in the middle of a rioting zone.
Inauguration Day protests in Washington D.C. Please pray for unity in America.
While many protests were peaceful, others began targeting local businesses.
Inauguration Day protest in Washington D.C.
Back at the Inauguration ceremony, religious leaders prayed for wisdom, peace, and unity.
"May God bless you, your family, your administration, and may he bless America." Rev. Franklin Graham's prayer for President Trump and for the nation.
Later, we caught up with Christian comedian Chonda Pierce at the Inaugural Ball.
The DAZZLING @chonda_pierce is ready to perform at the @frcdc Inaugural Ball! Stay tuned for an EXCLUSIVE interview from #Studio5.
The CBN News team wore their best clothes and their brightest smiles after a long day of hard work.