CBN News Inauguration Special Coverage, Behind the Scenes

The morning started with a beautiful sunrise over D.C. and a special message from CBN reporter Abigail Robertson.

Despite the cold and rain, people came dressed in their finest apparel to watch the inauguration of the United States’ 45th President.

The crowd cheered as Barack Obama and President Donald Trump took center stage

Not everyone was celebrating. CBN News producer Amber Strong found herself in the middle of a rioting zone.

While many protests were peaceful, others began targeting local businesses.

Back at the Inauguration ceremony, religious leaders prayed for wisdom, peace, and unity.

Later, we caught up with Christian comedian Chonda Pierce at the Inaugural Ball.

The CBN News team wore their best clothes and their brightest smiles after a long day of hard work.