President Obama Praises Pro-LGBT Shift in Last Press Conference

President Obama says America will not reverse the pro-LGBT shift that took place in the country during his presidency.

On Wednesday he addressed the media in his final press conference, saying he does not think the expansion of gay rights is reversible.

He added that he "could not be prouder of the transformation that's taken place in our society just in the last decade."

"We made some useful contributions to it, but the primary heroes in this stage of our growth as a democracy and as a society are all the individual activists and sons and daughters and couples who courageously said, 'This is who I am and I'm proud of it,'" he added.

"What we did as an administration was to help to the society to move in a better direction," the president said, citing his approach to repealing "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policies in the military.

He concluded his final press conference on a positive note for his fellow party members stating, "In my core, I believe America will be okay."

