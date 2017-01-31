President Trump Nominates the 'Best Judge' for the American People

Watch the Brody & Browder FB Live Special Coverage of President Trump's Announcement of his Supreme Court Pick from the CBN News Bureau in Washington, D.C. including special reports from the White House with CBN's Jennifer Wishon.

President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

The news did not come as a big surprise as Gorsuch was a top contender amongst all other main candidates.

"I made a promise to the American people that I would find the best judge," Trump said during the nominee announcement. "I promised to select someone who respects our laws...and someone who will interpret them as they are written."

During the campaign President Trump said he would choose someone decisive and dedicated enough to fill the big shoes of the late justice Antonin Scalia.

Justice Scalia's wife, Maureen, sat in the crowd, a clear representation of Trump's intent to keep that promise.

Gorsuch is an intellectual heir of Scalia and has a steller academic record, having studied at the likes of Harvard Law and Oxford University. Most importantly, he, like Scalia, is a dedicated constitutionalist. For Gorsuch, it's not about what judges think of the law, but what the Constitution actually says the law is.

"He really does impress people as a rule of law guy. He'll follow it where it goes," Curt Levey at Freedomworks and the Committee for Justice said.



Trump praised Gorsuch's "legal skills" and "brilliant mind" that has earned him bipartisan support.

"It is an extraordinary resume — as good as it gets," he added.

Gorsuch's track record suggests he will protect religious rights, an important issues for conservative and evangelical Americans. He was part of the court that heard the Hobby Lobby case as well as the Little Sisters of the Poor case, and voted to protect religious liberty every time.

Jay Sekulow from the American Center for Law and Justice calls him "remarkably qualified."

"Judge Gorsuch is a remarkably qualified nominee with a conservative judicial philosophy and a commitment to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution. He is decidedly pro-life and understands what it means to protect the constitutional freedoms afforded to all Americans," said Jay Sekulow of the American Center for Law and Justice," he said.

Many religious leaders have spoken out to congratulate Gorsuch.

"I pray that these next years will turn out to be America's best. But this will only happen if we stay true to who we are. May our next Supreme Court Justice honor our Constitution as it was originally intended," said Dr. Ronnie Floyd, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"Judge Gorsuch will have big shoes to fill in replacing the late and revered Justice Antonin Scalia," Evangelist and pastor Greg Laurie also commented. "As Jefferson so eloquently reminded us, the God who gave us life gave us liberty, so I pray Judge Gorsuch never forgets to value each and every American as our Maker does"

Although Grosuch is respected by both sides of the aisle, the fight for his confirmation is far from over.

President Trump said he can "only hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together for once, for the good of the country," but that most likely will not be the case.

Democrats announced Monday they are a brewing a fillibuster showdown to block President Trump's nominee.

Trump vows Gorsuch will take the bench.