The Full Interview: President Trump Talks with CBN's David Brody

01-30-2017
President Trump Sat Down with CBN News for an Exclusive Interview Capture

Watch the full interview between President Trump and CBN News Senior Political Correspondent David Brody

CBN News and the The Brody File are making news with an exclusive one-on-one interview with President Donald Trump at The White House.

Brody sat down with President Trump Friday morning in the Blue Room. Below are a few clips highlighting the interview. 

President Trump says he's relying on God now more than ever.

President Trump says evangelicals will love his Supreme Court pick.

President Trump says persecuted Christians will be given priority as refugees.

President Trump calls mainstream media "the opposition party."

 

 

