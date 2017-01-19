Reform, Repeal: House Conservatives More Than Ready for New Commander in Chief

WASHINGTON -- Over two-thirds of current members of the House of Representatives have never served under a Republican president.

Now that the 115th Congress is officially in session, House conservatives are more than ready for a commander-in-chief who will turn their bills into law.

Republicans have hit the ground running, preparing to take full advantage of their three-branch control.

On the top of the conservative priority list is repealing Obamacare. Budget resolutions that dismantle the act have already passed in both the House and Senate, but not all Republicans supported them.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, one of the few who voted against party lines, says he's in favor of repealing the law as soon as possible, but not if it adds $9 trillion to the debt.

"My point to them was why don't we introduce a budget that actually balances," Paul said. "My hope is that at the same time we repeal Obamacare, which I will vote for, we also have a separate vote on replacing Obamacare."

Another pressing matter is boosting the military.

"We need to rebuild our military. It's in very bad shape. It's been cut by 21 percent," Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, explained. "Other adversaries have increased their capabilities to the point that they're closing the gap between ourselves and them."

Meanwhile, both parties in the House and Senate are showing discontent with the United Nation's latest resolution against Israel.

"We need to stand behind our allies in Israel who practice democracy, not terrorism," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

Graham, who overseas foreign operation finances, proposed a bill alongside Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to cut funding to the U.N. as U.S. taxpayers cover more than a fifth of that annual budget.

"I went up months ago and said if in the last days of the Obama administration, you pass a resolution condemning Israel for their settlement policies, picking that out of all the issues in the Middle East, then you're going to run a foul of Senator Graham," he said.

While Senator Graham can be a harsh critic of the president-elect, he is supportive of Trump's promises for conservative reform.

"President Trump says he wants to rebuild the military, count me in, he wants to reform the tax code, count me in, he's going to look for pro-life judges to put on the Supreme Court, count me in," he said.

Soon, Americans will get the chance to see if change is truly on the political agenda.

