Trump Blasts Media for 'Fake News'

President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference today -- his first since winning the election.

He opened the sometimes contentious session with reporters by addressing suggestions that U.S. intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about Trump's relationship with Russia, calling it 'fake news.'

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen. It was gotten by opponents of ours," Trump declared.

Click the player for CBN News' interview with our political correspondent David Brody on his reaction to the President-elect's first press conference.

When Jim Acosta, Senior White House Correspondent for CNN, attempted to ask Trump a question, the President-elect refused to answer. "Not you. Your organization is terrible," Trump said. "I'm not going to give you a question, you are fake news."

When asked about a BuzzFeed report, Trump said, "It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It did not happen. And it was gotten by opponents of ours, as you know because you reported it and so did many of the other people. It was a group of opponents they got together — sick people — and they put that crap together."

He also referred to BuzzFeed as a "failing pile of garbage" and said the publication would "suffer the consequences" for publishing the unconfirmed report.

The president-elect also took on the issue of Obamacare.

"Obamacare is a complete and total disaster," he said.

"We're going to be submitting -- as soon as our secretary is approved -- it will be repealed and replaced. It will be essentially simultaneously."



Mr. Trump also talked about his vow to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying that Mexico would reimburse America the cost of building it.

"I could wait about a year and half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which will start immediately after we get to office, but I don't want to wait," Trump said.

"Mike Pence is leading an effort to get final approvals through various agencies and through Congress for the wall to begin."

On the Supreme Court, Trump said he has already met with numerous candidates - a list of about 20.

"I'll be making the decision on who we will put up ... that will be probably within two weeks of the 20th," Trump said.

When it came to his business dealings, it was announced that Trump's sons will take complete control of his businesses.

A lawyer for Trump detailed how he plans to separate himself from the Trump organization.

The lawyer says the company will do no new foreign deals but can pursue domestic ones, and says that the Trump organization will appoint an ethics adviser to its management team who must approve deals that could raise concerns about conflicts.

"Just like with conflicts of interest, he wants to do more than what the Constitution requires. So President-elect Trump has decided, and we are announcing today, that he is going to voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the United States Treasury. This way it is the American people who will profit," said Sheri Dillon,Trump tax attorney.

Trump also announced plans by Fiat Chrysler to add 2,000 jobs at plants in Michigan and Ohio. He noted that Ford would not be building a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and would instead update an existing Michigan fatory that will add 700 jobs.

"I hope General Motors will be following," he said.

The president-elect ended his first press conference saying he hopes his sons will do a good job running his business empire.

"I hope at the end of eight years I come back and say 'Oh, you did a good job. Otherwise if they do a bad job I'll say, 'you're fired'."