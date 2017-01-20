Trump Promises to Give Power Back to the People, Uses Biblical Themes

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, promised Americans in his inaugural address that they will not be ignored in his administration. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer," he said.

He told some 900,000 people watching in Washington, D.C. and millions more listening and watching around the country that the inauguration is not merely the transfer of power from one party to another or from one administration to the next. "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you the people," he said.

Many had wondered whether Trump would take a combative tone in his speech or draw more on themes of unity. Instead, he appealed directly to the people--promising to work for them while indirectly blaming the Obama administration by insinuating that it had not.

Trump lamented that for too long, powerful elites in Washington have reaped the benefits of the federal government and not the people.

"Your voice, your hopes, your dreams will define our American destiny," he said.

The vision of government for the people dominated the short 16-minute speech, as did Trump's campaign vision to "make America great again." He promised to make America strong, wealthy and proud and said that trade, tax and foreign affairs decisions will be evaluated from the perspective of whether or not they benefit American workers and their families.

He vowed not to make other countries rich while ignoring America's economy. He promised to focus on American jobs and borders.

He said that Americans want "great schools," "safe neighborhoods" and "good jobs."

He also promised to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism" from the face of the earth.

President Trump made several references to God and faith and said that God will watch over America.

The President quoted Psalm 133:1 "How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity," and promised that America "will be protected by God."

Trump painted a picture of unity for the country, noting that whether a child is born in Detroit or Nebraska, they look at the same night sky, share the same dreams and are "infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator."

He also made an appeal to racial unity, noting that "whether we are black, brown or white" we all bleed the same red blood.

CNN reported that Trump wrote the first draft of his inaugural speech. During the campaign season, he typically delivered spontaneous remarks or relied on text prepared by speech writer Stephen Miller.