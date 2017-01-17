Women's March on Washington: Feminism Equals A Right to Abortion

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are making it clear that they believe feminism equals the right to abortion and that pro-life women are not welcome in their ranks.

The group recently dumped the pro-life New Wave Feminists as an official sponsor because its stated purpose is to reclaim feminism "from those who have corrupted it" including those who proclaim "the 'right' to abort our children."

An article in The Atlantic magazine shed light on the group's participation and led to an immediate backlash.

The Women's March responded by disassociating New Wave Feminists and Tweeting that its platform is pro-choice.

A woman's right to make choices about what's best for her and her body is central to our platform.

Our statement regarding press today:

It also Tweeted "we look forward to marching on behalf of individuals who share the view that women deserve the right to make their own reproductive decisions."

The Tweet concludes: "The anti-choice organization in question is not a partner of the Women's March on Washington. We apologize for this error."

Nevertheless, several pro-life leaders and their organizations are prepared to join the march on Jan. 21st, despite the organization's clear commitment to abortion.

Pro-life advocate and former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson told CBN News "It's important that there be pro-life voices in this crowd. The organizers have said that all women are welcome, so we will put that to the test. There will be a large group of us there to proclaim that real and true feminism supports all human life, including life in the womb."

A spokeswoman for Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life, said Hawkins and a delegation will also attend the march. Hawkins told The Atlantic that the students will march to protest the influence of the abortion industry in the women's movement.

Event organizers say the march will begin at 10 a.m. on the 21st at Independence Ave. and Third St., S.W. near the U.S. Capitol.