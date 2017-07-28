Feminism & Where Did All the Men Go? 'The Conservative Millennial' Speaks Out

Allie Stuckey, also known as "The Conservative Millennial" took the social media platform by storm after some of her conservative rants went viral.

Her most recent video garnered over 1 million views, focused on the topic of feminism and the lack of masculinity in males.

"We need strong men," Allie says.

"Not scared men, not weak men, not men who are ashamed of being men, or men who are afraid of their strength," she adds.

For the full interview click above.

In her recent interview with CBN reporter Gary Lane, Stuckey claimed feminism is not focused on elevating or strengthening women.

"Instead of elevating women, strengthening women, telling little girls to be bold and strong, they are instead telling boys not to be strong. They are immasculating them, weakening them, making them feel embarrassed and ashamed for being men," she said.

"I wanted to send a word of encouragement not just to men, but to boys that you are appreciated for who you are and your maleness is something that is God-given and unique and it contributes to society in a way that frankly that females can't," she added.

Stuckey also confronted an MSNBC reporter who bashed Ivanka Trump for being too girly.

"It's such a conundrum when it comes to feminists, either you are too girly or too young or too immature or not strong enough or empowered enough, or you are too much the other way where you are denying your femininity and you're still wrong," she said.

"So you basically can't win, and the funny thing is about that is feminists claim to be about choice, that's their chief mantra," she adds.

Stuckey started her videos before she was asked to join The Blaze as a full time contributing host.

She took over for the popular conservative icon Tomi Lahren after Lahren announced she was pro-choice.

Stuckey, a Texan native, is pro-life. She made that abundantly clear on her blog and in a video on The Blaze after Lahren was fired.

"A baby is not an extension of a woman's body. I really don't know how else to explain that," she said in the video.

"The fact of the matter is, most cases of abortion have nothing to do with rape, incest or health. Abortion is most often performed for convenience for fear, for lack of preparedness," she noted in her blog.

"The pro-choice stance includes all of these valid reasons for abortion. When, the reality is, they're not valid reasons at all," she added.

She describes herself as having strong opinions, but open to arguments.

Stuckey also says that her blog is not meant to represent the thoughts of all millennials or conservatives, just her own.