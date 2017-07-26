Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Talks News, Family and Faith on CBN's 'Faith Nation'

WASHINGTON -- He's one of the most popular and beloved television personalities in the country and on Wednesday Fox News' Bret Baier paid a visit to CBN's "Faith Nation" to chat about his work and the things that matter to him most.

Hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder asked Baier about a range of issues, including President Trump's tweets on transgender people joining the U.S. military and his continual harsh public comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The three also talked about Baier's family and devout Catholic faith.

Watch the clip above for the full interview!