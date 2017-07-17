Jay Sekulow Defends Trump Jr. on Russia as President Tweets #FakeNews

Some Democrats are saying Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer is clear evidence the Trump campaign wanted to work with the Russians during the election.

But President Donald Trump's legal team says the meeting didn't break any laws. And the president is defending his son, saying he "is being scorned by the Fake News Media."

President Trump ended a series of Sunday morning tweets by writing: "With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!"

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

On the Left, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff thinks the meeting is proof of wrongdoing.

"Here you have now evidence in black and white that, yes, the campaign was encouraging the Russians to give them dirt," Schiff said.

But Jay Sekulow, chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice and an attorney for President Trump, says no one broke the law or intended to collude with Russia.

"Donald Trump, Jr. himself said that things should have been done differently. Having said that, again, none of that is a violation of the law. That's more process," Sekulow said.

Sekulow, defended Trump and his son in a series of appearances Sunday on five television networks. He said repeatedly that the meeting didn't break the law.

"Nothing in that meeting that would have taken place, even if it was about the topic of an opposition research paper from a Russian lawyer, is illegal or a violation of the law," Sekulow said on "Fox News Sunday."

Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

Congressional investigators want to interview Trump Jr. about the meeting. Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday he wants everyone who attended the meeting to appear before his committee.

And Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team is likely to investigate it as well.