Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

McCarthy Touts G.I. Bill: 'How We Treat Our Vets Shows the Morals of This Country'

07-26-2017
Jenna Browder

WASHINGTON – With so much talk of Russia and other stories dominating the headlines, there's been little coverage of the extraordinary amount of progress House lawmakers have been able to make within the past six months.

On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appeared on "Faith Nation," CBN's new online political talk show, to talk about one piece of legislation he's particularly proud of: the "Forever G.I." bill.

"How we treat our veterans really shows the morals of this country," McCarthy told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder. 

To learn more about the "Forever G.I." bill and why it's so important to McCarthy, watch the included clip!

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles