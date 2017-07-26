McCarthy Touts G.I. Bill: 'How We Treat Our Vets Shows the Morals of This Country'

WASHINGTON – With so much talk of Russia and other stories dominating the headlines, there's been little coverage of the extraordinary amount of progress House lawmakers have been able to make within the past six months.

On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appeared on "Faith Nation," CBN's new online political talk show, to talk about one piece of legislation he's particularly proud of: the "Forever G.I." bill.

"How we treat our veterans really shows the morals of this country," McCarthy told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder.

