CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 13

1. President Donald Trump is in Paris ahead of Bastille Day celebrations. It's there he'll meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and look for possible solutions to the Syrian crisis and counterterrorism.

2. In an exclusive interview, President Trump spoke with "The 700 Club's" Pat Robertson about a number of issues, including health care, North Korea and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He debunked the claim that Russia wanted him to win the election and that Putin would have been happier if Hillary Clinton had won.

"That's why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military. He doesn't want to see that," said President Trump.

3. The parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard are returning to court in London with high hopes for a new order allowing them to get medical treatment for their son in the U.S. The Gards will face a hearing Thursday with the children's hospital that believes his life support should be turned off.