CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 31

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 employees. It's the largest forced reduction for the U.S. in Moscow in more than 100 years. The move is said to be a direct response to the upcoming U.S. sanctions that are meant to punish Russia for its meddling in the U.S. election and its aggression in Syria and Ukraine.

2. Retired four-star Gen. John Kelly is taking over as White House chief of staff Monday after Reince Priebus' ouster last week. Kelly is entering the West Wing as President Donald Trump pushes for health care reform. The president is encouraging the Senate to come up with a plan despite its failure to pass an Obamacare repeal bill last week.