Senate Health Bill Clears Key Hurdle. What Now?

WASHINGTON – Republicans finally cleared a key hurdle in their years-long effort to repeal Obamacare, the landmark law that reshaped health care and redefined campaign priorities for multiple election cycles.

Tuesday's high-stakes vote allows the Senate to simply begin debate with a likely vote on a straight repeal bill and perhaps a GOP health care reform plan next week.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska opposed the vote for debate. Protestors temporarily interrupted with chants of "Kill the bill" and shouts of "Shame."

Nevertheless, the vote narrowly passed along party lines, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the 50-50 tie.

It was preceded by the dramatic return of Sen. John McCain, who recently announced he has brain cancer. He walked onto the Senate floor to a standing ovation, offering a critically needed vote to help Republicans break the deadlock.

Still, the path toward repealing and replacing the health care law remains uncertain.

"I will not vote for this bill as it is today. It’s a shell of a bill right now, we all know that," said the Arizona lawmaker.

President Donald Trump congratulated his colleagues on Capitol Hill immediately following the vote.

"This was a big step," he proclaimed. "I want to thank Senator John McCain and all of the Republicans."

"I want to congratulate [the] American people," he added. "We're going to give you great health care."

The president used the bully pulpit of the Oval Office to pressure the Senate into action after repeated failed attempts to cobble enough support among the Republican conference for its plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

Ahead of the procedural vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it an "important first step toward repealing Obamacare" and addressing its "failures."

"Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare," McConnell said, reiterating President Trump's words.

The Senate is dedicating this week to having an open amendment process that lets lawmakers offer their ideas to change the bill.

The leadership hopes the process leads to a health care bill that has enough GOP support to pass.



“We're going to sort this out in a thoroughly open process in a situation where 51 votes can change the bill,” McConnell said.