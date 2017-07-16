The Numbers Are In: Trump Admin Allowing More Christian Refugees Than 2016

WASHINGTON - According to Pew Research, since the start of the Trump administration, the number of Christian refugees entering the US has surpassed the amount of Muslim refugees.

The data from the State Department comes from Trump’s first full day in office until June 30.

According to Pew, 50 % of the refugees entering the US during that time were Christian, while 38% were Muslim.

This far out paces the amount of Christians entering this time last fiscal year.

In an interview with CBN News, President Trump said Christian refugees would be given preferential treatment.

“Persecuted Christians, we’ve talked about this, the refugees overseas. The refugee program, or the refugee changes you’re looking to make. As it relates to persecuted Christians, do you see them as kind of a priority here? “asked CBN News’ David Brody.

“Yes,“ replied Trump.

“They’ve been horribly treated. Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians. And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them,” Trump continued.

That comment opened the door to critics who say those policies, including the administration’s travel ban, are discriminatory.

Although, the actual revised executive order makes no mention of religion.

With the exception of 2005, 2006 and 2016, the Trump administration is actually following a trend of Christians outnumbering Muslims.

According to Pew, over the last 15 years more Christians have entered the country than Muslims.