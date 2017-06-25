President Trump Breaks with Tradition, Skips Annual Ramadan Dinner

WASHINGTON -- For the first time in nearly two decades, the White House has decided to skip hosting the annual Eid al-Fitr dinner celebrating the end of Ramadan. The dinner began under the Clinton administration and continued through the Obama years.

Instead, the president issued a statement wishing warm greetings to Muslims.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life,” the statement read in part.

Ramadan is considered the Muslim holy month, marked by prayer and fasting. Eid al-Fitr is the “break” to that fast.

As CBN News first reported in May, the State Department also rejected an offer to host a Ramadan Dinner.

A State Department spokesperson told CBN News, “U.S. ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities, which are held annually at missions around the world.”

When CBN asked if the White House would follow suit, we were directed to an earlier statement the president released about Ramadan.

In that statement, President Trump gave his “best wishes for a blessed month.”

He also pointed out the spirit of the holiday saying, “the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict.”