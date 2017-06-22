Senate GOP Unveils Health Care Overhaul as Obamacare Collapses

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leaders are poised to release their new plan Thursday to dismantle Obamacare as insurance companies pull out from more states in the unsustainable health care exchanges.

They say their proposal would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance, and erase tax increases that former President Barack Obama imposed.

Also, unlike the House version of the legislation, the Senate plan would do away with waivers allowing states to let insurers hike premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions.

Moreover, it would provide tax credits based on income, making more funds available to lower-income recipients. Tax credits under the House-approved bill were tied to people's ages, something the Congressional Budget Office said would drive up out-of-pocket costs for many lower earners.

With the Capitol Hill battle over health care ratcheting up, President Donald Trump called Democrats "obstructionists" at an Iowa rally Wednesday.

"If we went and got the single greatest health care plan in the history of the world we would not get one Democrat vote because they're obstructionists. They're obstructionists," he charged.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have expressed concerns over whether the bill went far enough in dismantling Obama's signature health care law.

"I'm still hoping we reach impasse and we go back to the idea we started with, which is repeal Obamacare," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said. "I'm open to keeping some of Obamacare. I'm not open to Obamacare lite."

Senate GOP leaders plan to unveil the measure Thursday morning and push it through the chamber next week.

"We believe we can do better than the Obamacare status quo, and we fully intend to do so," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.



This week brought new evidence that the Obamacare insurance markets are collapsing. Competition in many markets has dwindled to one insurer, or none in some cases.

Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem said Wednesday it will leave exchanges in Wisconsin and its home state of Indiana. This comes a few weeks after the nation's second-largest insurer also said it was completely pulling out of Ohio's exchange.

The Associated Press reports early plans filed by many insurers for next year include premium increases well over 20 percent, and Avalere expects more than 40 percent of U.S. counties to have only one insurer selling coverage on the exchange.

Right now, some counties in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Washington have zero health care options on the Obamacare exchange for next year.