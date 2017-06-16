Does Trump Tweet Confirm Obstruction Investigation? White House Lawyers Up

WASHINGTON -- As special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the election intensifies, key players in the Trump administration are taking action.

In a tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump says he's being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

It's unclear if the president is referring to direct knowledge that he's being investigated or reacting to media reports.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence hired an outside lawyer to advise him and represent his legal interests.

Pence retained Richard Cullen, a partner at McGuire Woods in Richmond, Virginia, who previously served as a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and has extensive experience with government investigations.

Meanwhile, the top attorney for the Trump transition team has ordered the organization's staff to preserve all records related to Mueller's widening investigation.

That includes information about the activities of Trump associates, including former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, outside adviser Roger Stone and foreign policy aide Carter Page.

Thursday night, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a statement on anonymous sources in media reports, echoing sentiments the president often expresses.

"Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous 'officials,' particularly when they do not identify the country – let alone the branch or agency of government – with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations," his statement reads.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is also continuing its investigation into possible election tampering.

In a hearing Wednesday, senators will focus on Russia's cyber efforts against U.S. election systems in 2016, potential threats in upcoming elections and whether the U.S. is prepared to defend against those threats.

Witnesses will include officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and election security officials.