Grilling Gorsuch: Why He 'Would Have Walked Out the Door' on Trump

WASHINGTON -- After surviving a grueling barrage of questions from Senate Democrats Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces another long day of grilling from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During Tuesday's marathon session, Gorsuch was determined to convince senators of his impartiality.

"I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party other than based on what the law and the facts of a particular case require," he told the Senate panel. "And I'm heartened by the support I have received from people who recognize that there's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges in this country."

Gorsuch Mum on Gun Control, Abortion, Travel Ban

Still, Senate Democrats continued to try to pin him down on controversial issues like abortion, gun control, and President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"Do you agree with Judge Wilkinson that the Second Amendment is ambiguous? If so, should the ambiguity be decided by the courts or by legislators?" probed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

But Gorsuch remained steadfast in refusing to hint at any decisions he might make.

"I'm not going to say anything here that is going to give anyone any idea how I'd rule in any case," Gorsuch replied.

President Trump promised to nominate a pro-life justice, but Gorsuch refrained from discussing his stance on the issue.

"Had you ever met President Trump personally?" asked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"Not until my interview," Gorsuch responded.

"In that interview did he ever ask you to overrule Roe vs. Wade?" quizzed Graham.

"No, senator," said Gorsuch.

"What would you have done if he'd asked?" Graham pressed.

"Senator, I would have walked out the door. That's not what judges do," said Gorsuch.

Dems Grill Gorsuch on 'Stolen Seat'

Senate Democrats repeatedly expressed frustration that former President Barack Obama's nominee to replace Antonin Scalia, Merrick Garland, never received a hearing.

Graham answered that criticism by citing the unofficial "Biden Rule" from 1992.

"This is what the chairman of this committee, Joe Biden, said about that possibility then: 'It would be our pragmatic conclusion that once the political season is underway, and it is, action on the Supreme Court nomination should be put off until after the election campaign is over,' " Graham reminded his colleagues.

That didn't stop Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., from asking Gorsuch about what some Democrats are calling a "stolen seat."

"Do you think he was treated fairly by this committee, yes or no?" asked Leahy.

"Senator, as I've explained to you before, I can't get involved in politics," replied Gorsuch.

Confirmation hearings will continue through Thursday, with a committee vote expected by April 3.