Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Did You Miss This Emotional, Family Moment from Gorsuch? It's Worth Seeing

03-22-2017
5368158546001
DF_Gorsuch_Opening_HD1080_45.166_345.388
5368158546001

Did You Miss This Emotional, Family Moment from Gorsuch? It's Worth Seeing

You may not be a big fan of Senate confirmation hearings, but this statement by Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is not your typical dry exchange of legalese.

While Gorsuch is considered to be a very bright legal mind, this man is no stodgy law professor. He's been widely praised as a congenial individual, with a warm personality.

His opening statement reveals he's also a family man with a deep love for his wife and children. As he was offering thanks to senators and reflecting on the momentous occasion, Gorsuch turned to his wife.

Click the video above to see those emotional first moments from his opening statement.

Gorsuch also talks about his early days in a tiny apartment with his wife, revealing a moment of humor. And he reflects on his children, his mother, his father, and much more about his deep roots and the role of faith in his extended family's history.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles